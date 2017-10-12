The classroom inside the Arctic Circle

Video

Maggie MacDonnell has been named the "world’s best teacher" - winner of this year's prestigious global teacher prize from the Varkey Foundation.

She teaches in the Arctic where “not every classroom has four walls” and the children travel miles in the cold just to get to class.

