The polio survivor who's educating India

Video

Sai Padma contracted polio as a child and now uses a wheelchair.

Despite being in near constant pain, she has dedicated her life to educating children in remote villages in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh - and wants them to learn the full extent of their abilities.

