Salman Rushdie on Trump and 'US identity crisis'
Salman Rushdie made his fame and his fortune - and faced death threats at the hands of extreme Islamists - by writing about India and religion.
His latest book The Golden House is about the United States - or, more specifically, it's about great wealth and power and how it can corrupt those who wield it.
He describes for the Today programme why there is what he calls "a deep identity crisis" going on in the US.
06 Oct 2017
