"Male privilege" is the concept that men have certain advantages within society for no other reason than the fact they are men.

Tech entrepreneur Dr Vivienne Ming, who is transgender, discovered this in her thirties when she transitioned.

In her role as chief scientist at a tech industry recruitment firm she has also calculated the value of this advantage.

