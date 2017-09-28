Rohingya crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi in 'difficult position'
The Foreign Office Minister has said Aung San Suu Kyi is in a "difficult position" over the Rohingya crisis.
Mark Field met the Myanmar Leader - the first politician from outside the country to do so since the crisis began.
He said Suu Kyi is "treading a fine line" between international opinion and domestic public opinion.
He argued on Today that she is the best hope for democracy in Myanmar and said she had made a commitment to allow returnees back into the country.
