Aung San Suu Kyi in 'difficult position'

The Foreign Office Minister has said Aung San Suu Kyi is in a "difficult position" over the Rohingya crisis.

Mark Field met the Myanmar Leader - the first politician from outside the country to do so since the crisis began.

He said Suu Kyi is "treading a fine line" between international opinion and domestic public opinion.

He argued on Today that she is the best hope for democracy in Myanmar and said she had made a commitment to allow returnees back into the country.