Surf school owner describes crocodile attack
The owner of a surfing school in Sri Lanka has described the moment a British tourist was pulled into a river by a crocodile.
Fawas Lafeer, from Safa Surf School, told 5 live's Rachel Burden that "two fishermen saw him [get] attacked by the crocodiles, and they screamed to nearby surfers to help."
24-year-old Paul McClean, who was a journalist at the Financial Times, was killed after he was dragged into the water near Arugam Bay.
This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Friday 15th September 2017.
15 Sep 2017
