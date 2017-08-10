Trump adviser: US will take 'appropriate measures' on N Korea

Video

US President Donald Trump is ready to take "any appropriate measures" to protect the country from North Korean aggression, his deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka has said.

"North Korea has said they wish to annihilate the United States and use nuclear weapons. Sooner or later, someone should take them seriously," Mr Gorka told the Today programme.

"Donald Trump has been unequivocal - he will use any appropriate measures to protect the United States and its citizens," he said.