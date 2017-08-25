How prison helped me break with my Neo-Nazi past
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My racist beliefs crumbled in prison

When Angela King went to prison for robbery, she had a problem. She was covered in racist tattoos but her fellow prisoners came from diverse backgrounds. However, her Neo-Nazi beliefs were shaken as she opened up to the women around her and found compassion.

'All the preconceived notions I had of other races - it all just crumbled away,' she says.

Click here for more incredible stories at Outlook on BBC World Service.

  • 25 Aug 2017
  • From the section World