Planned Parenthood Federation on Trump abortion order

Video

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking federal funding for international organisations which perform or provide information on abortions in January 2017.

Figures suggest that the International Planned Parenthood Federation will lose about $100m (£76.6m, 85.88m euros) in US funding over the next three years.

The organisation’s director general, Tewodros Melesse, told BBC Hardtalk that: “What this administration is telling us, even if it is not with our money, if it is with someone else’s money, even if it is legal in the country, you cannot refer a client for abortion, you cannot advocate for abortion liberalisation, you cannot do any of that with someone else’s money.”

Derided as a "global gag rule" by its critics, the ban was first introduced by Ronald Regan in 1984, and has since been the subject of a political tug-of-war between Republican and Democrat presidents.

Trump's order on abortion policy: What does it mean?

You can see the interview in full on Wednesday 26 July 2017 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and on BBC iPlayer (UK only).