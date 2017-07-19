Life after 43 years in solitary confinement

Video

Albert Woodfox, who spent 43 years in solitary confinement has told 5 live he is "learning to live as a citizen" after gaining his freedom last year.

Albert was part of the group known as the 'Angola 3' named after the prison in Louisiana where they spent years in confinement.

Albert, Robert King and Herman Wallace were all members of the Black Panther party.

Albert was put in solitary confinement in April 1972 for the murder of a prison guard, a charge he consistently denied.

He was released on his birthday in February 2016.

"I was shocked to realise that whatever changes had occurred in America, they were superficial changes, they were not changes which were deep-rooted," he told 5 live's Sarah Brett.

"I realised that institutional racism was still very much a part of American society."