Barriers to contraception at UK 'clinic'

"Where's your husband?" and "just keep your legs together" are not what women in London would expect to hear when trying to get contraceptives, such as the pill or condoms.

But on Tuesday activists and actors queued to hear those answers and be turned away from a fake clinic in London, in a stunt aimed at showing the challenges faced by women and girls elsewhere.

Later, governments and charities at an international family planning summit pledged more than $1.5bn (£1.2bn) to help more people get access to contraception so that they can plan their education and careers better.