Video

A Syrian refugee has been lent a rare 19th Century violin, after filmmaker Susie Attwood spotted him practising in a Syriac monastery in Lebanon. Aboud Kaplo, 14, was lent the German violin by Oxford University's Bate Collection of Musical Instruments, which has more than 2,000 examples of historic and modern instruments.

(Photo: About Kaplo playing the violin. Credit: Amr Kokash)