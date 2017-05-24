Medical research centre frozen in time

Video

Evgenia Arbugaeva photographs the people maintaining the Amani Hill Research Station, a semi-abandoned colonial research facility in the jungle of Tanzania.

Started by the Germans in the late 19th Century as a botanical garden, the facility was converted by the British into a malaria research institution after World War Two.

After Tanzanian independence, the British moved out and experiments stopped, but many of the facility's former staff remain around the building, maintaining it and stopping the jungle from consuming this piece of colonial history.

Anu Anand asks what kind of a place the facility is today.