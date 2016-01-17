Video
The 1991 Gulf War revisited
In 1990 Iraq invaded Kuwait, a move that prompted a US-led offensive against Saddam Hussein's forces
Twenty-five years ago a US-led war was waged on Saddam Hussein's Iraq.
In 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded neighbouring Kuwait, prompting outrage from the international community.
The United Nations set a deadline of 5 January 1991 for the withdrawal of Iraqi forces. The deadline passed and the next day the full might of a 29-member UN-backed coalition was unleashed.
After weeks of heavy bombardment, Iraq agreed to all UN resolutions to end the conflict.
-
17 Jan
- From the section World