A man thought to be the tallest in Burma's heads to Singapore for surgery on a pituitary gland tumour which causes his body to produce excessive growth hormones.

A man believed to be the tallest in Burma - also known as Myanmar - has embarked on a journey to receive crucial medical treatment.

At 7ft 8in (2.34m) tall, Win Zaw Oo is the same height as the world's tallest professional basketball player, but his height has brought with it health problems.

Now he is heading to Singapore for surgery to help with his condition.

Tom Bayly reports.