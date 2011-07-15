Mexico finds huge marijuana farm in Baja California

Video

The Mexican army says it has found a huge field of mature marijuana in the northern state of Baja California.

Soldiers were patrolling the area, some 300km (190 miles) south of the US border, when they came across the plantation.

The massive field, in a rural area near the town of San Quintin, was surrounded by a hedge of cacti.

Mexican authorities said the plants would have yielded marijuana with a street value of about $160m (£99m).