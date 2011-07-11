Rwanda genocide boy visits father's murder scene

Video

Teenager Roger Nsengiyumva travelled to the scene of his father's murder in Rwanda to see if he could forgive his killers.

His father John was killed in the genocide in 1994 by Hutu friends, nine days after Roger was born.

Roger's mother Illuminee managed to hide her son, and the pair fled the country, moving to Norwich in Norfolk, England.

Roger took his mother's diary with him on his journey, describing what she had been through.

Roger: Genocide Baby is on BBC Three Wednesday 13 July, 2100 BST.