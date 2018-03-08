Media player
Fossil fuel investment can't go on'
A council has called for the fund that manages its pensions to withdraw an estimated £245m it has invested in fossil fuels.
Monmouthshire council unanimously voted for the Greater Gwent (Torfaen) Fund to make "an ordered withdrawal" at the "earliest opportunity".
Fund managers said a review into "responsible investment" was "ongoing".
Martyn Groucutt, a Monmouthshire county councillor, said it was time for a change.
08 Mar 2018
