A weather warning for wind is in place across Wales on Thursday with gusts of up to 60mph (96 km/h) expected.

Travel and public transport is set to be affected and both Irish Ferries and Stena Line ferry services between Wales and Ireland have already been delayed or cancelled because of the weather.

The yellow 'be aware' is in force until 19:00 GMT and four flood warnings are in place across Wales.

"We could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph that could cause problems on the roads and along coastal areas," said BBC Wales weather forecaster Behnaz Akhgar.