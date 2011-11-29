'I got £250 for Fireman Sam theme tune'

Video

"When he hears the fire bell chime, Fireman Sam is there on time..."

It is one of the finest and most catchy children's theme tunes of all time - and on Friday, it's 30 years old.

It was sung by Welsh musician Mal Pope, who had previously sung The SuperTed theme tune.

But while Mal, a composer and BBC Radio Wales DJ, got paid a one-off payment of £250 for his work, he joked the composers Ben Heneghan and Ian Lawson "could retire".

"I now open my sets with the Fireman Sam theme tune, by popular request," he joked.

"I was signed to Elton John's record label and have performed and toured with some of the greatest names in music, like Art Garfunkel and Belinda Carlisle, but all everyone wants to talk to me about is Sam!

"It's a brilliant theme tune. I'm so proud to be involved with such a great success story."