First Wales showing of Treehugger: Wawona virtual reality

Video

A virtual reality experience which allows people to encounter one of the world's most impressive trees is coming to Wales.

Treehugger: Wawona, which showcases the the giant sequoia of California, won an immersive storytelling award at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

It will go on show for the first time in Wales at Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, from Saturday until 1 July.

The 15-minute experience, described as an installation, is for four visitors at a time.

This clip is courtesy of Treehugger:Wawona/Marshmallow Laser Feast.