Passers-by catch man with hunting knife

Video

In dramatic scenes, brave passers-by chase, trip and help catch a man carrying a hunting knife.

The scenes unfolded in Cardiff city centre as Andy Brown filmed them from a car.

Muaz Tarafdar, 20, had been riding a bike down Castle Street on Sunday when he was brought down by bystanders and arrested.

He had been pursued by officers but three men chased and helped stop him.

He was sentenced to six months youth detention on Monday after admitting possessing a knife.