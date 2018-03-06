Paddleboarding 'a wonderful journey'

Media player
Paddleboarding 'a wonderful way to journey'
A woman from Anglesey is aiming to become the first person to stand-up paddleboard around Wales to raise awareness of marine littering.
Sian Sykes says paddleboarding is "a wonderful way to journey" and see the coastline, while also highlighting the negative impact of waste in the sea.
The journey will take her two months to complete and she is keen for people to say hello to her en route.
06 Mar 2018
