'Questions' over Lynette White sentence

Video

There are "legitimate questions" over the length of sentence given to Jeffrey Gafoor for Lynette White's 1988 murder, it has been claimed.

Lynette White was killed by Gafoor in Cardiff Bay while working as a prostitute.

Three innocent men were jailed for her murder but later released after a miscarriage of justice campaign.

Gafoor was caught in 2003 after advances in DNA technology placed him at the scene and he confessed. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said questions had been raised over whether the sentence was proportionate to the crime.