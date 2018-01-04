Video

All begging and groups gathering in Newport city centre could be banned under new proposals to be put before the city's council.

Corey Stoughton, advocacy director at civil liberties group Liberty, has opposed the proposal for criminalising homelessness.

Currently, a public space protection order (PSPO) bans street drinking, touting for services or charity donations and aggressive begging, but a review is being carried out on the PSPO which runs out in November.

