'CPR saved my life' - Shakin' Stevens

Video
Pop star tells pupils how CPR saved his life after cardiac arrest
Pop star Shakin' Stevens has returned to his old school in Cardiff to help teach CPR.
The 69-year-old singer - whose real name is Michael Barratt - almost died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Buckinghamshire home in 2010.
He raised £1,000 at a concert in April to buy a defibrillator for Hywel Dda Primary in Ely.
He said he wanted to "give something back" to the community where he grew up.
-
16 Oct 2017
- From the section South East Wales