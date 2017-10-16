'CPR saved my life' - Shakin' Stevens

Video

Pop star Shakin' Stevens has returned to his old school in Cardiff to help teach CPR.

The 69-year-old singer - whose real name is Michael Barratt - almost died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Buckinghamshire home in 2010.

He raised £1,000 at a concert in April to buy a defibrillator for Hywel Dda Primary in Ely.

He said he wanted to "give something back" to the community where he grew up.