Tributes paid to man killed in Cardiff church collapse

Video

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a derelict church collapsed in Cardiff.

Rescue teams recovered the body of 55-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Plevey, which was trapped under a pile of rubble.

Mr Plevey, from Cardiff, was working on the Splott site when the under-demolition church crumbled on Tuesday.

His family said he was the "life and soul of any gathering".

Colin Champ, President of Wenvoe Castle Golf Club, where Mr Plevey was a member, said he was well-liked.