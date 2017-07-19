Video
Tributes paid to man killed in Cardiff church collapse
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a derelict church collapsed in Cardiff.
Rescue teams recovered the body of 55-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Plevey, which was trapped under a pile of rubble.
Mr Plevey, from Cardiff, was working on the Splott site when the under-demolition church crumbled on Tuesday.
His family said he was the "life and soul of any gathering".
Colin Champ, President of Wenvoe Castle Golf Club, where Mr Plevey was a member, said he was well-liked.
