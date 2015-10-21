Team Wiggins: 'Could have been race over' after £60k theft

Video

Team Wiggins cyclists competed in the velothon knowing it would be "race over" if they crashed - after their specialist spare bikes were stolen from outside their Cardiff hotel.

Four bikes and 10 sets of tyres, worth about £60,000, were taken from the team's van in the hours before the race on Sunday.

Team mechanic Steve Edwards said three of the cyclists had to take part in the race knowing if they crashed they had no back-up bike.

"We had basically no spare wheels for punctures", he said.