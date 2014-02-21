Bus and bikes: Cardiff needs 'behaviour change'

Video

The Welsh capital will need to rely less on cars as its population increases, Cardiff's leader has said.

Huw Thomas said he wanted half of all journeys to be sustainable.

It follows criticism of development plans that will see 41,000 new homes built across Cardiff - with 80,000 new residents in the next 20 years.

One former planner told BBC Wales' Week In Week Out programme the city's transport networks would be unable to cope.

But Mr Thomas said there would be a move away from cars at new housing developments, such as the new 7,000 home Plasdwr project.