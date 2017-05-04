Video
Duke's royal visits to Wales
Retiring Prince Philip has been a regular visitor to Wales supporting the Queen.
The Duke of Edinburgh is to retire from royal duties this autumn.
Prince Philip, who turns 96 in June, made the decision himself and the Queen supported him, a spokesman said on Thursday.
He has been a regular visitor to Wales supporting his wife and championing causes, including youth programme the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, that he set up in 1956.
-
04 May
- From the section South East Wales