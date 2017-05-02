Video

Thousands of larch trees are felled at a Caerphilly forest to stop the spread of disease.

An operation is under way to plant 170,000 trees to replace a part of a forest hit by disease.

Thousands of larch trees have been felled at Cwmcarn Forest in Caerphilly county since 2014.

Natural Resources Wales is replacing them with a mixture of species including oak, pine and conifers.

It is hoped different species, grown from seeds taken from the wider area, might be more resistant to climate change and other diseases.