Cairns delivers sports shirts to soldiers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alun Cairns delivers signed sports shirts to soldiers
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has delivered signed Welsh football and rugby shirts to soldiers serving in Afghanistan.
A total of 260 Welsh Guards are in the country helping the country’s security forces.
The shirts were donated by the Welsh Rugby Union and the Football Association of Wales. There are 650 UK armed forces personnel in the country.
Mr Cairns handed over the shirts at a 24-hour visit to Afghanistan.
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-44306355/alun-cairns-delivers-signed-sports-shirts-to-soldiersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window