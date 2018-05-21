'Learn from others' on support for women

'Feminist government' aim to learn from other countries
First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he wants to learn from other countries on how to make the Welsh Government more feminist.
He said appointing more women to senior civil service jobs and making it easier for women to return to the workplace after having children were among the actions he wanted his administration to take.
Cardiff University has also been commissioned to carry out research into what more could be done, Mr Jones said.
