New UKIP assembly leader's bid 'to appeal to wider audience'
Caroline Jones says her takeover of the group in the assembly can help UKIP appeal to a "wider audience".
Ms Jones has taken the helm of the five-strong group after she beat Neil Hamilton in a vote on Thursday.
She said having a man as UKIP Wales leader and a woman leading the group could help extend the appeal of the party.
Ms Jones spoke to BBC Wales political correspondent Arwyn Jones.
18 May 2018
