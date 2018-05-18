UKIP leader bid 'to appeal to wide audience'
Caroline Jones says her takeover of the group in the assembly can help UKIP appeal to a "wider audience".

Ms Jones has taken the helm of the five-strong group after she beat Neil Hamilton in a vote on Thursday.

She said having a man as UKIP Wales leader and a woman leading the group could help extend the appeal of the party.

Ms Jones spoke to BBC Wales political correspondent Arwyn Jones.

  • 18 May 2018