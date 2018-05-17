'Life or death for a lot of people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Betting machines stake cut 'life or death for a lot of people'

Swansea East Labour MP Carolyn Harris has welcomed the reduction in the top stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to £2.

Ms Harris, a leading campaigner for the move, said a previously suicidal gambling addict had emailed his thanks to her and the issue meant "life or death for a lot of people".

  • 17 May 2018
Go to next video: What are fixed-odds betting terminals?