Betting machines stake cut 'life or death for a lot of people'
Swansea East Labour MP Carolyn Harris has welcomed the reduction in the top stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to £2.
Ms Harris, a leading campaigner for the move, said a previously suicidal gambling addict had emailed his thanks to her and the issue meant "life or death for a lot of people".
17 May 2018
