'We miss out on important discussions'

Labour AM Mick Antoniw is concerned that Wales has not been represented on the EU Committee of the Regions for six months because of a hold-up in the registration process.

Three of the four nominees to represent Wales are awaiting UK government approval after being nominated in November.

Mr Antoniw, who is one of them, said Welsh politicians had "missed a big opportunity" to develop post-Brexit relationships with European partners.

The UK Government said nominations were being reviewed.