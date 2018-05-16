'Simple thing' to add folic acid to flour

Video

Welsh Labour MP Owen Smith has urged the UK government to approve the addition of folic acid to flour to cut the number of babies born with spina bifida.

The Pontypridd MP said pregnant women were already advised to eat food rich in folic acid, and adding it to flour would help ensure more women took it.

He said more than 80 countries including the US had already implemented the idea.

It has also been backed by the Welsh and Scottish governments.

The UK government has said it is considering the matter.