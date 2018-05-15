Brexit bill deal 'right for devolution'

Video

A deal on the Brexit bill is right for devolution and right for Wales, Welsh finance secretary Mark Drakeford told a Senedd debate on Tuesday.

The Welsh Government has backed giving consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill - key legislation in the Brexit process - after it agreed with UK ministers on how powers in devolved areas wielded in Brussels will be dealt with.

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth, however, said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn believes the bill is an "affront to democracy" when it applies to Scotland.