'I'm glad they're getting their dad back'

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant has said he is pleased for Carwyn Jones's family as he prepares to step down as first minister, but points out he will never get his own father back.

Former communities secretary Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked by Mr Jones last November amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Jack Sargeant said the family stood by his father's rejection of the allegations, and called for the independent inquiry into Mr Jones's handling of the matter to get started without further delay.

Mr Jones told the Welsh Labour conference in April he had been through "the darkest of times", and would quit as first minister in December.