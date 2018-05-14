'It's not going to happen overnight'

Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones has warned rail passengers that substantial improvements to local services from a new operator in Wales could be three or four years away.

A new contractor to run the Wales and Borders franchise for the next 15 years is due to be announced this month.

Carwyn Jones said the standards of outgoing operator Arriva Trains Wales - which has pulled out of the running - had not been good enough.

He said it was "going to take some time" for new carriages and electric services to come through.