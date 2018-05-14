'Huge barrier' to recruiting GPs tackled

Video

Dr David Bailey, who chairs the British Medical Association in Wales, has welcomed a Welsh Government promise to GPs to meet the cost of insurance to cover clinical negligence claims.

Hospital doctors are already covered for clinical negligence indemnity, and a deal had already been struck by UK ministers for GPs in England.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the move from April 2019 would help attract more GPs to work in Wales.

Dr Bailey said the cost of indemnity - which one Welsh GP said could be up to £15,000 a year - was a "huge barrier" to recruitment.