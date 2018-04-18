'It's been intense, its been nasty'
Leak inquiry row: 'It has been intense, it has been nasty'

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini gives his view on the row over the leak inquiry.

The Welsh Conservatives failed to get assembly support for the forced publication of the leak inquiry report on Wednesday.

