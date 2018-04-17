Video

Doctors in Douma are being threatened at gunpoint to say there was no chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town, or their children will be killed, Labour Swansea West Labour MP Geraint Davies has said.

He said he had been told this by a Syrian doctor in Swansea who said his wife's family "were under a gas attack where their two-year-old died in front of them".

Russia has said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will be given access to the alleged chemical attack site on Wednesday.