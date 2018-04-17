'No guarantee of confidentiality'

Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones has claimed confidentiality of witnesses could be at risk if AMs force publication of a report into whether the sacking of minister Carl Sargeant was leaked.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones has refused a request from Mr Jones to call off a debate on the matter on Wednesday.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies accused him of making a "direct challenge" to the legitimacy of the assembly by threatening legal action over the issue.

Mr Davies has said he intended to cite the Government of Wales Act to force publication of a redacted version of the report, which found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information" about the November reshuffle.

Responding during First Minister's Questions, Mr Jones said he wanted clarity on the law, to establish whether it meant all documents held by the Welsh Government had to be published.