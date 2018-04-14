Call for 'fairness, freedom and liberty'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh Lib Dem leader calls for 'fairness, freedom and liberty'
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has urged her party to face the future with "confidence, aspiration and hope" in her keynote speech to conference in Cardiff.
In her first conference speech since being elected leader last November, Ms Dodds said that while the "wounds are still visible" from a run of dire election results "we are still fighting".
-
14 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-43769550/welsh-lib-dem-leader-calls-for-fairness-freedom-and-libertyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window