'We're living longer and need more appointments'

Dr David Bailey of the British Medical Association in Wales has said people are finding it harder to get GP appointments because of the demands of an ageing population.

One in five people questioned in the National Survey for Wales struggled to book time at their surgery in 2016-17.

Figures for all types of location - urban, town, village, rural - have risen since 2012-13.

The Welsh Government said it was working with the NHS and GPs to improve access as part of service reforms.

Dr Bailey said the problem was that people were living longer, and need more treatment in old age.