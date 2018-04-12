Midwives welcome £25m maternity boost
Maternity services boost at Glangwili Hospital welcomed

Julie Jenkins, head of midwifery for the Hywel Dda health board in west Wales, has welcomed £25m of investment in maternity services at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the cash for obstetric and neonatal facilities addressed "urgent areas of concern" raised in a 2015 report that said labour ward services there were not fit for purpose.

The funding announcement by the Welsh Government comes a week before Hywel Dda health board is due to reveal its preferred proposals for reorganising NHS services in west Wales.

