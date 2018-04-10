Deal 'most rewarding' time in politics
Video

Good Friday deal my most rewarding time in politics - Paul Murphy

Welsh Labour peer and ex-Northern Ireland minister Paul Murphy says achieving the Good Friday Agreement 20 years ago was the "most rewarding and stimulating" moment of his political career.

The former Torfaen MP chaired talks in the lead up to the peace deal on 10 April 1998.

  • 10 Apr 2018
