Desperate ambulance wait times situation, says Welsh Tory leader
Figures showing 1,860 ambulance calls over three winter months took longer than six hours to respond show medics and patients face a desperate situation, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.
Statistics released to the party show the waits patients have faced when their calls are classed as amber - deemed not immediately life-threatening.
Mr Davies said Labour's management of the NHS "leaves a lot to be desired" but ministers said targets for the most serious calls were being exceeded.
10 Apr 2018