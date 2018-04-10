Video

Figures showing 1,860 ambulance calls over three winter months took longer than six hours to respond show medics and patients face a desperate situation, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.

Statistics released to the party show the waits patients have faced when their calls are classed as amber - deemed not immediately life-threatening.

Mr Davies said Labour's management of the NHS "leaves a lot to be desired" but ministers said targets for the most serious calls were being exceeded.