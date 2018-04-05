'Republicans' should 'respect' Prince

Video

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has urged "republicans" opposing renaming the Second Severn Crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge to "respect" the Prince because of his work in the community.

The bridge takes on its new name in the summer, to mark Prince Charles being given the Prince of Wales title 60 years ago,, and his turning 70 this year.

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood tweeted: "Is this a late April fool joke?" and an online petition has also been launched opposing the change.

Mr Cairns said: "Of course there will be some republicans who will dislike it, but I think that they at least should have respect for the Prince of Wales because of the work he does in the community."